Eight patients died of Covid-19 in the past day, the Healthcare Ministry reported. The deceased were from Kumanovo (2), Skopje, Stip, Bitola, Ohrid, Radovis and Kocani, and their ranged from 61 to 79. The total death toll of the epidemic is now at 2,530.

There were also 237 newly diagnosed patients, out of a total of 1,525 tests that were conducted. Skopje has about half of the new cases, followed by Kumanovo with 15 and Ohrid with 13. There are now 18,565 active cases, with the number on a continuous, slow decline. Skopje dropped just below 11,000 cases today and Tetovo has 815. Several other cities have around 500 cases – Kumanovo, Prilep, Veles, Bitola, Ohrid, Kavadarci and Gostivar, and Strumica has nearly 600.