Two patients died of Covid-19 over the past day. The patients were aged 73 and 80. The total death toll of the pandemic is now estimated at 5,474.

The Healthcare Ministry also informed that 19 new cases were found in this period – out of 3,680 tests that were conducted. The number of active cases holds steady at 416.

Meanwhile, vaccination is lagging. The first dose was administered to 5,834 citizens yesterday, and under 2,000 received the second dose. The number of citizens who received both doses is expected to surpass 200,000 tomorrow, and additionally, about 80,000 citizens have received only the first dose. Over 450,000 people are waiting on the online registration list, but there are few vaccines in the stockpile for them.