Over 15,000 Macedonian citizens are expected to receive their booster shots in Serbia this weekend and in the coming days. This is the large first wave of citizens who flocked to Serbia in late March, at a time when Macedonia had almost no vaccines, but Serbia was offering vaccination with Astra Zeneca shots.

Talks aimed at having these citizens receive their booster shots in Macedonia failed.

Sites in Belgrade and Nish are prepared for the “vaccine tourists”. The practice died down in April and May, as Macedonia received some vaccines, but the current shortage is again prompting citizens to go to Serbia, which now offers Pfizer, Sinopharm and other vaccines for foreign citizens.