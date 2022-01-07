Despite the significant increase in the number of new cases with Omicron and Flurona variants that combine seasonal flu with the coronavirus, experts say that its spread should not cause concern among the population. The fact that this variant does not cause serious health complications, according to experts, is the reason why this wave should not be waited in panic. Epidemiologist Dragan Danilovski says that Macedonia should follow the Swedish model, without lockdowns as many European countries.

The elderly and those who are over 70 years old and the chronically should isolate themselves, not have contact with the younger members of the family for two months. Everyone else should get infected as soon as possible. Let’s not give the virus time to mutate further with its rapid circulation. No more isolation for asymptomatic cases. Let them go to work. No testing of healthy people or with mild symptoms. Only people with more severe symptoms should be tested and hospitalized, he said.

Professor Danilovski optimistically predicts that the Omicron variant is the culmination of the pandemic.

I think that in a month, let it be a month and a week, it will practically reach the peak of the Omicron wave and then follows the inevitable drop of numbers and finally I think we will see the end of the corona story in Macedonia sometime in March. Let it be May. But in any case we will have a pleasant spring and a peaceful summer, says Danilovski.

About 50 people have been infected with Omicron and flu – a combination of seasonal flu and corona- in the country so far. In the coming period in Macedonia, the Omicron variant is expected to dominate.