The former director of the Customs Administration, Dragan Daravelski, should remain in “Idrizovo” prison for five years. According to the calculations of the court in Kumanovo, which handles the case, the absolute statute of limitations for the execution of the prison sentence imposed on him begins in 2028.

From the notice we received from the court in Kumanovo, the absolute statute of limitations for the execution of the sentence according to the ruling of the Basic Court Skopje 1, K. no. 809/05 begins on March 26, 2028, the Ministry of Justice confirmed to Deutsche Welle.

It says that in the past years, the extradition of Daravelski, who was in Belgrade, was requested several times, but despite several urgent calls, there was no response from Serbia.

Daravelski was sentenced to seven years in prison in absentia in 2007 for abuse of office and was wanted on an international warrant. According to the ruling, he damaged the state budget by 2.5 million euros in the period from 1999 to 2002.