Dimitar Kovacevski has to say today what was agreed in Tirana, where deals and policies for Macedonia were discussed? VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski asked at today’s press conference.

No one believes that parties from the coalition with Kovacevski traveled to Tirana only for a New Year’s lunch, as they said. Kovacevski must say today what tasks were delivered to him by Ali Ahmeti? Will Kovacevski deliver everything to Ahmeti from what was agreed in Tirana, are they businesses or new betrayals, just to continue the coalition of crime and corruption? Are these licenses for new energy trading companies, are these acceptances of additional conditions with deletions in the Constitution? Kovacevski must go public with answers today! The silence of Kovacevski, Zecevic and SDS about the meeting in Tirana is only an additional confirmation that this meeting is at the request of Kovacevski to save his career, help to extend his mandate, and in return to realize other agendas to the detriment of Macedonia. Kovacevski, Zecevic and SDS needed the meeting in Tirana for the survival of the government because they are rapidly losing the trust of the citizens, so they are ready to fulfill everything that is asked of them, to the detriment of Macedonian interests! Dimitar Kovacevski is a servant of Ali Ahmeti’s interests. Kovacevski’s career consists in fulfilling the wishes and demands of Ahmeti. With this, Ahmeti threw a life preserver to save Kovacevski’s political career! State issues and national interests, as well as decisions about the state, must be made in Macedonia and in the Macedonian Parliament, Stoilkovski pointed out.

Citizens will punish this anti-state behavior of SDS and Kovacevski in early parliamentary elections, Stoilkovski added.