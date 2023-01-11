Macedonian Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of good governance policies, Slavica Grkovska and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, Minister of Defense, Slavjanka Petrovska, Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski and Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi met with Derek Chollet, Counselor of the United States Department of State, accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Skopje, Eric Meyer, and representatives from the Embassy.

The great support from the United States of America in the further progress of the Republic of Macedonia was emphasized at the meeting.

It has been assessed that the traditional, sincere and long-standing friendship with the US has great significance in the development of the democratic, reform and integration processes of the Republic of Macedonia.

It has been confirmed that the strategic partnership of Macedonia with the US is strong support for all important processes for the democratic future of the country and for the improvement of the quality of life of the citizens.

The meeting discussed current issues of importance for the country’s European integration, dealing with the economic and energy crisis, and the situation in the regional context. In that direction, the clear support from the US for the progress in the European integration of the Republic of Macedonia was emphasized, as a matter of importance for European perspectives, stability and security in the region as well, which proved especially necessary after the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kovacevski thanked for the great friendship and strategic partnership with the US, in bilateral relations and within the framework of the NATO Alliance.

The President of the Government, Kovacevski considered that this is a very important meeting, with a significant representative from the US, at which there is an opportunity to discuss the most current topics related to maintaining the reform course of the state and the necessary decisions that should be made during 2023, in order for Macedonia to continue the negotiations with the EU without interruption. In that direction, Prime Minister Kovacevski indicated the necessary constructiveness in the Parliament for the adoption of constitutional amendments, with the aim of advancing the European path.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Kovacevski pointed out the importance of the constant cooperation that Macedonia has with the United States in the fight against corruption and the rule of law, in order to improve the rule of law and strengthen the fight against corruption.

As one of the topics, our country’s OSCE chairmanship was highlighted, with Prime Minister Kovacevski pointing to the preparations of Minister Osmani for the presentation of the priorities of the Macedonian presidency with the OSCE during the coming days in Vienna.

Special attention was paid to the part about dealing with the energy crisis, to which the Government is strongly committed, and it also has the support of our partners from the United States.

After the meeting, which passed in an extremely positive atmosphere, a new meeting was agreed in the part of the strategic dialogue that the Republic of Macedonia has with the US, which is scheduled to take place in the first half of this year 2023.