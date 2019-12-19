Outgoing Prime Minister’s special media adviser Marjan Zabrcanec is saving himself by moving from the Prime Minister’s Office to the General Secretariat at the position of National Coordinator for Strategic Communications, “Republika” has learnt.

According to “Republika” sources, Zaev has taken such a step because of the increasingly certain defeat, which would also mean the end of the careers of the outgoing prime minister’s top PR strategists. So instead of flying in the clouds and deceiving himself with an election victory, the outgoing prime minister is now focused on trying find secure place for his people before leaving office.