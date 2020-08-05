The Ministry of Defense extends deepest condolences for the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut.
The Мinistry adds that Macedonian peacekeepers in the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon are safe.
Three members of the Army are currently engaged in the mission in Lebanon. They are deployed and carrying out their duties at safe locations outside Beirut.
Following news of injured naval peacekeepers in the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, whose ship docked in Beirut port was damaged in the explosion, we hope for a speedy recovery of the peacekeepers and voice support to their countries, the press release reads.
