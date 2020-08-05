The Ministry of Defense extends deepest condolences for the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut.

The Ministry of Defense extends deepest condolences for the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. We hereby inform you that the members of the Army of Macedonia participating in the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon are safe and secure, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Three members of the Army are currently engaged in the mission in Lebanon. They are deployed and carrying out their duties at safe locations outside Beirut.