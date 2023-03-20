A deadly car accident happened yesterday on the “Partizanski pat” street in Vranje.

As reported by the Serbian media, a 25-year-old boy from Macedonia died in the accident.

There were several people in the car, but only one died on the spot, confirmed sources from the investigation.

It is also unofficially reported that the people took the wrong road towards Macedonia and headed towards Zlatokop, but then they remembered that they had forgotten their mobile phone in the cafe in the center of the city, where they had previously stayed and turned back, after which the accident happened.

For an unknown reason, the car ran off the road and hit a curb. The investigation is ongoing.