Regardless of what methodology will be used to negotiate, the start of EU talks shouldn’t be delayed because it comes down to a question of political will, according to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Meio.

Italy’s leading diplomat, who is in an official visit to Macedonia, held a press conference together with FM Nikola Dimitrov earlier today.

In response to a reporter’s question, Minister Di Meio said that assuring the rapid pace with which the EU will come up with the new methodology “is a highly ambitious matter.”

Guaranteeing the speed with which the EU will move forward,” Di Meio said, “is a highly ambitious matter. We are 27 states, all of which should decide on their own,” he continued, “although our shared goal is to do it as soon as possible. This applies both to the new methodology and the start of negotiations. Whether the methodology is old or not, the key point is that the start of EU negotiations shouldn’t be delayed because what it comes down to is only a question of political will, Di Meio said, adding that if the Union’s founding countries stand together behind the decision, it will open a new chapter for Macedonia’s citizens.

Minister Dimitrov agreed that it might indeed be too bold to give any predictions, bearing in mind the country’s experiences in June 2018, July 2019, and October 2019.

Once bitten, twice shy, as the saying goes. We have all the elements to succeed together, and it seems the methodology will enable positive signals to move the entire process further along. Coming up are the Commission’s reports on the Macedonian and the Albanian dossier and I think it would be a colossal strategic mistake if we didn’t seize this chance, we in the region and the EU itself, Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov also noted that today is a landmark date for the country, considering that Parliament is to ratify Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol.

He highlighted that the country, despite last October’s lack of decision, remained stimulated and worked even harder on—and with a greater commitment to—the ongoing reforms.

Dimitrov also thanked Rome for its unflagging support in achieving the strategic goals of joining NATO and the EU.

The two Ministers of Foreign Affairs agreed that opening the negotiations will bring multiple benefits for the country, the region, and the Union.