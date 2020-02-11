Although the number of coronavirus cases is rising on cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, the three Macedonian nationals working there are not among the ones infected. We obtained information about them through the people designated for communication through the International Health Regulations. Those are two of our employees at the Institute of Public Health, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Tuesday.
Answering a reporter’s question of whether there is an announcement from the Chinese Embassy when the Chinese workers working in the country should return, he said that as far as the Chinese citizens are concerned, they have no information from the Chinese Embassy or any notice.
They will notify us when those Chinese nationals traveling to our country will be quarantined. So we will have an extra two weeks after they are quarantined and practically the Chinese health authorities will ensure that they are sent healthy as the incubation period expires and we will further ensure our preventive examinations, Filipce said.
