Although the number of coronavirus cases is rising on cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, the three Macedonian nationals working there are not among the ones infected. We obtained information about them through the people designated for communication through the International Health Regulations. Those are two of our employees at the Institute of Public Health, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Tuesday.

Answering a reporter’s question of whether there is an announcement from the Chinese Embassy when the Chinese workers working in the country should return, he said that as far as the Chinese citizens are concerned, they have no information from the Chinese Embassy or any notice.