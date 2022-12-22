In 2023, we expect a large number of changes in Kumanovo, but we are also planning activities for 2024 and 2025, within the development component of the budget. We plan to start the year 2023 with free transportation for all Kumanovo citizens in the time of energy crisis, because we have to offer that to the citizens, the mayor of the municipality of Kumanovo Maksim Dimitrievski said last night on the “Sto ne e jasno” show on TV Alfa.

Dimitrievski emphasized that citizens pay a daily ticket from 35 to 110 denars, depending on which route, and these are quite high funds.