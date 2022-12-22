Pendarovski to deliver annual address in Parliament Macedonia 22.12.2022 / 9:54 President Stevo Pendarovski is scheduled to deliver the annual address in Parliament on Thursday. The address will be broadcast live on President Pendarovski’s Facebook account and YouTube channel. Stevo Pendarovski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 15.12.2022 Pendarovski: No need to convene the Security Council over bomb threats Macedonia 13.12.2022 Pendarovski to deliver annual address in Parliament on December 22 Macedonia 08.12.2022 Pendarovski: Taught by St. Clement’s humanism, diligence and honesty, let’s contribute to building a better world Macedonia News Arsovska-Šapić meeting in Belgrade: Brotherly peoples, Macedonian and Serbian, live in both cities VMRO-DPMNE’s action in which citizens gave ideas for municipal budgets proved to be successful and will continue in the future Mickoski: Kovacevski is not a factor that decides in the government, DUI, Ali Ahmeti and the money from the tenders that are distributed are factors Pendarovski: There is absolutely no way to turn a Macedonian into a Bulgarian Ambassadors recommended the Macedonian president to find a new candidate for ambassador in Paris Dimitrievski: We plan to start 2023 with free transportation for all Kumanovo citizens in times of energy crisis There is no poll in which SDSM leads Ecumenical Patriarch publishes Patriarchal Encyclical for Christmas in Macedonian language for first time in history .
