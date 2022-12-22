Macedonia

Arsovska-Šapić meeting in Belgrade: Brotherly peoples, Macedonian and Serbian, live in both cities

At the invitation of the mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić, Skopje mayor Danela Arsovska paid an official visit to Belgrade today, the City of Skopje informed. This year is the 10th anniversary of the partnership agreement between Skopje and Belgrade. We agreed on specific projects for which I believe...