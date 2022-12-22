The IRI poll shows the reality of the disastrous and wasteful rule of the government of Dimitar Kovacevski and SDS. There is no poll that SDS and Kovacevski lead, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The results of the IRI poll are a clear indication that VMRO-DPMNE would be the absolute winner of the parliamentary elections. VMRO-DPMNE has the highest support and trust of 19 percent from the citizens, in contrast to SDS with only 11 percent.

This shows that citizens see VMRO-DPMNE as the only option that guarantees change, vision, hope and future for everyone.

Namely, as many as 58 percent of the respondents believe that with SDS and Kovacevski, the state is moving in the wrong direction and just once again confirms what VMRO-DPMNE has been saying for the past period, which is that Macedonia is sinking, and the citizens are dissatisfied.

The most devastating for Kovacevski and SDS is that as many as 31 percent of citizens answered that the biggest problem is high prices, while 29 percent answered that the biggest problem is poverty and low living standards. 25 percent of respondents are worried about the economic situation, while 21 percent of citizens believe that low salaries and pensions and their non-payment are the main problem in the country.

The majority of respondents, i.e. a high 53 percent, believe that the Macedonian economy will deteriorate, while 53 percent of the respondents answered that their quality of life has declined.

Kovacevski and SDS from Macedonia made a state of dissatisfied and poor citizens.

Macedonia with SDS and Kovacevski is sinking according to all parameters.

And in the area of the judiciary, the poll shows bad results, that is, only 4 percent of the surveyed citizens trust the judicial authorities.

Kovacevski is aware that he enjoys distrust among the citizens.

SDS expects a convincing debacle in the elections.

With such disastrous policies, the rating of Kovacevski and SDS is approaching ZERO, and that is precisely why they are running away from early parliamentary elections.