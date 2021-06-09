The government additionally makes a problem by entering into explanations and positioning over the Portuguese proposal. They were in Sofia in the morning, in Skopje in the afternoon. Sofia rejected the proposal and there is nothing further, but as soon as the activity continues, it means that something else is being negotiated, Ilija Dimovski from VMRO-DPMNE said in an interview with TV Alfa.

Dimovski emphasized that the Portuguese proposal is no longer a secret and is known in certain diplomatic and journalistic circles, but it is not on the table.

As soon as the talks with Sofia continued, something else was said. Here is the full right of VMRO-DPMNE to request information. The largest group in the Parliament, the largest political party, cannot be uninformed. Here is the hypocrisy of the democracy of the government. You cannot hide such topics. Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani cannot claim that the Portuguese proposal is being negotiated, when Bulgaria rejected it, Dimovski said.

He added that through the form of some kind of existence of a Portuguese proposal, in fact the background they are working on something completely different.