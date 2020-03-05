Asked if there are conditions for organizing democratic and fair elections, the VMRO-DPMNE leader recalled the sentencing of a journalist who criticized the government, as well as the attacking of a medium that was critical of the government.

Billboards with content critical of the government are being set on fire, the property of the country’s largest political party is frozen illegally. Thousands of people are hired on a daily basis to hear threats against the administration that tens of thousands of people would be fired if come to deciding it, and I can list a series of cases where there are abuses. But that will not prevent us from defeating them historically in these early parliamentary elections, and we will fight to the end. But if they continue to behave in such a way that they should know that they will encounter resistance, serious resistance, resistance from the people, let them not to play with the people, said Mickoski.