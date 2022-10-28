The “Secret Properties” affair reveals new names today. Brane Petrusevski said at a press conference that they are people who are extremely close to ministers in the government.

Dobrin Petrusevski member of the Board of DSU Kiro Burnaz from Kumanovo. Petrusevski did not submit a report. And Dobrin Petrusevski is known to the Macedonian public, because he is the owner of the Pin Petrol gas station covering an area of 8,000 m2 in Kumanovo, and he is building it with a company that did not report any income from the foundation until the construction of the gas station, this was the information published in the media, which has not been denied, said the VMRO-DPMNE MP.

He pointed out that Petrusevski’s companies also own a technical inspection station, for which he received a license from the Minister of Interior Spasovski, where his son was a communications adviser. Spasovski, on the other hand, attended the opening of the gas station.

The VMRO-DPMNE MP asks whether this huge property was also acquired with a conflict of interests and abuse of influence, due to the fact that the father received a license from the institution where the son is employed? Did Dobrin Petrusevski not submit a report because he is hiding part of this property and whether he may have an other property that he does not want to be known to the public.

Dimitar Dzekov, a member of the Supervisory Board of M NAV, who, in addition to a large property in Skopje, is also the founder of the private fund management company ALSAR FINANSISKI INOVACIII DOO Skopje, and drives a Toyota RAV4 all-terrain vehicle, is not registered on the website of the Anti-Corruption Commission. What is Dzekov hiding, and why did he not submit a report, asked the MP.

He added that Maja Kovaceva, a member of the Board of Directors of FZOM, who also did not submit a report, nor Kjamile Asani, a member of the Management Board of the Hospital in Kichevo, is hiding properties.