A doctor working in the Mother Teresa clinic in Skopje is diagnosed with the coronavirus. Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce today confirmed that a doctor failed to follow his recommendations, travelled to Italy and has now contracted the virus.

The doctor continued to go to work for five days after her return from Italy, which is now prompting safety checks in the clinic.

She is the fourth person to contract the virus in Macedonia. These include a woman who traveled to Italy and came to Skopje, and a couple from Debar who were also in Italy.