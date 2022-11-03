Medical staff from the Oncology Clinic testify that patients were manipulated with cancer drugs. An employee at the clinic, who wanted to remain anonymous, told “Alsat” that the therapies are not given to the patients in their entirety, but half of the ampoule is sold privately. She claims that 6 of the 20 doctors who provide expensive therapies worth thousands of euros do such manipulations and that in the ward of the day hospital there is a special area from the back door where patients who pay for the drugs enter.

According to the employee of Oncology, patients’ behavior is more flagrantly violated during the night shift. Expensive cancer therapies are given with the cross signature of the director, specialist, and head nurses. She says she reports these irregularities out of compassion for suffering patients.

There are also allegations of other abuses at the Oncology Clinic. An anonymous letter points to suspicions that people who died several years ago are active in the system, and therapies are written in their name, “Alsat” reports.

In the meantime, oncology patients, who were left without the necessary therapy, complained to the editorial office of “Kurir” that although they were prescribed chemotherapy, they could not receive it because the drug was not available. While some have had their cycle stopped, others cannot start chemotherapy because the drug “oxaliplatin” is missing.

We have been informed by the Clinic for Radiotherapy and Oncology that new quantities of the drug Oxaliplatin will arrive on Friday, and the patients will receive the therapy in a timely manner, says the short answer from the Ministry of Health to Kurir.

In the meantime, patients manage as best they can. Some try to find the medicine in neighboring countries and continue or start the therapy, and others, due to finances, remain waiting for the drug to be provided by the Clinic, which is obliged to procure it.

By the way, today Dr. Violeta Klisarova was appointed director of the Clinic, after yesterday’s director Nikola Vasev, at the request of Minister Bekim Sali, resigned from the position.