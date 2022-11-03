The parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” will again submit the draft law on the reduction of excise taxes to the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia today. With this proposed law, we propose a 50% reduction in excise taxes for gasoline and diesel, as well as a 100% reduction in excise taxes for liquid natural gas, revealed Toni Jarevski, deputy of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE.

Citizens and the economy pay enormously high prices for each liter of fuel. Currently, one liter of diesel fuel costs 99 denars, one liter of gasoline 98 costs 92.5 denars, while one liter of gasoline 95 costs 90.5 denars. This government has brought the citizens and the economy into extremely difficult conditions for life and work, therefore it is necessary for the government to accept this proposed law with which the citizens will pay 11 or 13 denars cheaper for a liter of gasoline and 8 or 9.5 denars cheaper for a liter of diesel fuel. This is a measure that is really helpful for citizens and companies, he said.

Jarevski pointed out that it is true that the Government cannot influence the price of the world stock markets, it is true that Macedonia has no oil fields, but it is also true that the government, if it wishes, can influence the taxes paid by the citizens and the economy.