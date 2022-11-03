The possible increase of the value added tax (VAT) for electricity from 5 to 10 percent from January 1 next year is only one of the items in the final price determined by the Energy Regulatory Commission, but we are still far away from seeing all the parameters, and ERC to determine which and what the impact will be, assessed today the Vice Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Fatmir Bytyqi.

We are still calculating what the imputations mean for next year. That is why we have been taking measures for a year and a half so that the input in defining the price for the next year is not a blow to the citizens themselves, Bytyqi said.

He reminded that the Government through ESM offered electricity to EVN Home at a much lower subsidized price.