Last night, with a pompous press conference, the Ministry of Internal Affairs expressly announced that a person connected with bomb threats in a dozen Skopje schools had been arrested. Today, after the young man was released this morning, it provided only a brief answer to the questions of “Republika” related to his release. There is not even an official announcement, let alone a press conference, that he has been sent home.

An official interview was conducted with the person, a home search was conducted in coordination with the public prosecutor’s office, items for expert examination were seized and measures are being taken to clear up the case, said the Ministry of the Interior.

There is no answer as to whether he was allowed to go home, what was determined after the search of his home and the questioning, and whether criminal charges will be filed against the detainee, whether there are suspicions about other people who are connected to the bombs, and whether there will be an apology for yesterday’s pomp, as today the public demands.

As the ideological and analytical center Konzervativ.mk announced, the detained boy is their member Nikola Nikolovski, a 23-year-old student. The only reason for his arrest is that his full name and phone number were written in the last threatening emails.

This is a typical attack on the freedom of speech, and democracy, and a way to suppress dissent. But free thought always wins out in the end, so we’ll make sure this event is fully covered by the authorities. The real persons behind this ordered attack must bear full responsibility to ensure that there is no possibility of a repetition of similar events in the future, it said.

He is also the first suspect and detained in connection with these threats that have been happening in Skopje schools for ten days, after which students were repeatedly evacuated and complete anti-terror checks were carried out.

Everything points to the fact that it is a false case against Nikolovski and a hasty arrest and boasting that “there is a suspect”. For the time being, the Ministry of the Interior has not announced any other leads on the cases, or other suspects.

The public, rightfully so, strongly reacts to the spectacular arrest and detention of young Nikolovski for more than 12 hours, without evidence, so that his photo and profile will circulate on social networks, and he will be subjected to a public lynching.