The Minister of Foreign Affairs should take care that he receives his monthly salary and this one would say that the luxurious life he leads is from the citizens of Macedonia. And he should protect the interests of citizens in Macedonia, not protect the interests of citizens in the case of neighboring Bulgaria. And I think that he should behave a little more responsibly towards the feelings of the citizens of Macedonia, here I mean above all the feelings of the Macedonians, pointed out the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristian Mickoski in Prilep on Thursday.

Mickoski added that Minister Osmani should apologize to his fellow Macedonians, for the pain he caused them with his ministry and with the way he leads this process with the eastern neighbor.

And I think such statements are not only not in favor of relaxing the already polarized situation, but it is polarized because of the behavior of the Government and the signing of those exhibitionist calculation agreements with which we as Macedonians lose everything, and the Bulgarian state gains everything that it is looking for. And that’s why I think that in the period that follows, the only thing left for him is first of all to apologize to his fellow Macedonians, for the pain he caused them with his ministry and with the way he leads this process with our eastern neighbor. And to give support to the Macedonians on that side of the border, in order for them to organize themselves and be able to exercise their rights, clarified the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.

He pointed out that Osmani should not be against the Macedonians in Bulgaria as he does in his statements, but should give them support to organize and be able to exercise their rights.