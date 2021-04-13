Delegates from the environmentalist DOM party are turning against party leader Maja Moracanin, who has tried and failed for three times in a row to collect a majority in the 115 seat Central Board of the party to have her position as DOM leader confirmed. Netpres reports that Moracanin eventually got the support of only 51 delegates, after trying to stack the board with dozens of supporters.

Moracanin’s critics within the party say that she is subverting DOM to the will of its large coalition partner SDSM and is losing the authentic voice of the party. DOM has two seats in the Parliament – for Moracanin and Miroslav Bogdanovski, and the two have become noticeably discordant in their positions.