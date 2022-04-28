We strongly support your Euro-aspirations and we want the intergovernmental conference to be held as soon as possible. Its holding has been delayed for too long. You have accomplished difficult tasks, you have accomplished reforms, and you deserve to make rapid progress. Macedonia’s future is in the EU, said US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried after today’s meeting with Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

At a joint press conference with Osmani at the Foreign Ministry, Donfried stressed that the country’s accession to the EU will bring greater stability in the Balkans and greater prosperity in Europe.

The United States praises Macedonia’s efforts for a Euro-Atlantic future. We strongly support your Euro-aspirations and we want the intergovernmental conference to be held as soon as possible. Its holding has been delayed for too long, Donfried stressed.

She also praised the country for its clear position on the Russian-Ukrainian dispute.

You are defenders of democracy and rule based on rules. You stood together with the international partners in support of the Ukrainian people. You know how important freedom is and you have proven many times that you are a stable partner. This is a time of challenges and opportunities Macedonia has shown that it is capable of defending human rights. You need to keep up the pace of reform, but you have shown that you can handle the challenge, she said.

She added that the United States appreciates the role of our country in the OSCE troika, and that they are looking forward to our presidency.

Donfried also announced the strategic dialogue between the two governments to be held in Washington.