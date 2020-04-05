The government used the state of emergency over the coronavirus to adopt a decree for payment of salaries at the Special Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has proven to be a corrupt institution. During times when the coronavirus is gaining momentum, with as many as five dead over 24 hours and the number of cases growing, the government led by interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski has issued a decree diverting money from the state budget to bonuses for the SPO.

While donations are being sought to deal with the coronavirus, and former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev proposes cut in salaries of all employees in public administration, millions from the state budget will be payed on account of the institution that is formally liquidated and is probably the most corrupt institution in the history of Macedonia.

While the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, gave a lecture that we should all bear the impact that the COVID-19 virus will have on the economy, which created a hole of 2.2 billion euros in the budget, now an additional burden is placed on the budget for payment of already high payments to the SPO. Payment of a staggering amount in times of crisis.