Veles police, which is investigating the coronavirus death of an elderly woman and her disabled son informed the public that the two died some time in March.

Neighbors told the police that they feared the reclusive two died all the way back in January. As the coronavirus was detected on the body of the mother, this prompted an investigation by the Healthcare Ministry as to when exactly did the virus show up in Macedonia. Besides being a horrific example of communal neglect, the case prompted worries that the virus was killing the elderly in Macedonia as early as January.

But the autopsy showed that the two died between three and five weeks prior to being found, sometime in March, during the epidemic. Minister Filipce said that no additional investigations into the matter will be held, other than remaining autopsy procedures.