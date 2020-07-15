The State Electoral Commission has failed to inform the public through its website about up to date election results. The site crashed shortly after voting ended, and SEC head Oliver Derkoski now said that it was a case of an outside attack.

Through other means, the SEC is announcing a razor thin lead for the ruling SDSM party over VMRO-DPMNE. With 65 percent of the votes counted, SDSM leads with 36.78 percent over VMRO with 35.71 percent. In the Albanian camp, the DUIO party has a similarly narrow lead over the Alliance of Albanians with 10.34 percent oagainst 8.16 percent. The far left Levica party has 4.15 percent and the nationalist Integra party and the Albanian DPA party are both slightly over 1 percent.