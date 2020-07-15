DUI spokesman Bujar Osmani at the second press conference after the voting listed several cities and municipalities where, according to him, the party won a convincing victory.
On this occasion, I will list only the places where according to the received results we have a convincing victory. DUI is winning starting from Tetovo with a convincing victory in all polling stations, a huge margin is registered in Saraj, Cair, Kicevo, Tearce, Struga, Debar, Bitola, Prespa and Sopiste, said Osmani.
