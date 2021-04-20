The European Union announced a shipment of vaccines for the Balkans, including Macedonia, which will receive 119,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine between May and August. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement today, addressing Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Albania.

Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that the total quantity will amount to 651,000 doses. The vaccines are being donated through Austria which will coordinate the process.