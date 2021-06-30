The European Union will not comment on the statement of Portugal’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, who said that the Macedonian language was once part of the Bulgarian.

“Republika” asked the EC spokesperson Ana Pisonero whether in this way the EU is undermining the Prespa Agreement whose guarantor is the bloc itself and according to which the Macedonian language is recognized.

The response was only that they will not comment.

We do not comment on comments and our position on this issue is very well known. It is important for Bulgaria and North Macedonia to find a mutually acceptable solution to the bilateral issues that await us, Pisonero told “Republika”.

The European Union had high hopes for the Portuguese presidency, but at the last Council, Bulgaria again vetoed the start of negotiations with Macedonia.