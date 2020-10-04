Four years ago, the President of the Republic of Macedonia, Gjorge Ivanov, in conditions of a deep political crisis in the country, decided to make a decision for abolition or pardon of all politicians against whom there were investigative proceedings. The decision was later overturned after those pardoned asked for it.

However, once an abolition is granted by a head of state, it cannot be withdrawn, revoked or otherwise removed from legal circulation. That’s what the European and world law says. This comes after the European Court of Human Rights decided that the abolition of the then President Gjorgji Ivanov, from April 2016, which abolished 54 people from persecution – is valid, is not and cannot be withdrawn or revoked. Thus, most of the cases that are now in the trial phase on charges of SPO fail, must be stopped, and the accused or convicts must be released from persecution or punishment.

Professor Tanja Karakamiseva spoke about this two years ago.