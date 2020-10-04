The State Market Inspectorate will file at least 16 criminal and misdemeanor charges against catering facilities in Skopje, Tetovo and Strumica for violating coronavirus protection measures and protocols during last night’s inspection controls, Stojko Paunovski, head of the State Market Inspectorate, told MIA on Sunday.

Despite the ban on organizing wedding ceremonies were found in seven facilities, reports were made and in the next three days measures will be taken to file criminal charges. Specifically, a restaurant in Struga will be fined for organizing two weddings on the lower and upper floors, one from Strumica, and there will be sanctions for two weddings in restaurants located in Tetovo and four in Skopje.

Twenty inspection teams carried out Saturday controls throughout the country and as Paunovski says, somewhere the protocols are respected, somewhere there are small deviations and those cases pass with warnings.