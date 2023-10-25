The European Week for Safety and Health at Work is scheduled for Wednesday and will be organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES)-Skopje.

Key figures like Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jovanka Trenchevska, European Union Delegation representative Steffen Hudolin, Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) president Slobodan Trendafilov, Organization of Employers of Macedonia president Vladanka Trajkovska, International Labor Organization (ILO) National Coordinator Emil Krstanovski, and a FES representative are expected to address this event.

Furthermore, the national award for the company with the most outstanding system for health and safety at work will be presented, as stated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy in a press release.