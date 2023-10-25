The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES)-Skopje, marked the European week for safety and health at work with a focus on safety and health in the digital era. During this week, EU member-states, candidate countries, and Macedonia aimed to convey a message that workplace safety and health are universal concerns.

The event included the presentation of a national award to the company demonstrating the best-implemented system for workplace safety and health. Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jovanka Trenchevska announced the commencement of a new European campaign, “Safe and Healthy Work in the Digital Age.”

The Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) president, Slobodan Trendafilov, expressed concerns about working conditions, including 12-hour shifts imposed by foreign companies in Macedonia. He also highlighted concerns about future projects like the construction of Corridors 8 and 10.

A report from the Macedonian Association for Protection at Work in 2022 documented 169 workplace accidents, but this figure is believed to be incomplete. Data from the Institute for Public Health in 2020 indicated that around 1,500 serious injuries occur annually.

In conclusion, it was stressed that the reduction in workplace accidents must not lead to complacency, as the economic losses incurred due to workplace injuries can be significant, and such losses are something the economy cannot afford.