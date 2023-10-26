Oliver Spasovski has been the Minister of Internal Affairs since 8 years ago. He is most responsible for the mafia confrontations that take place in broad daylight, in the center of Skopje, in shopping centers, in front of the citizens. He is most responsible for the disturbed security of the citizens. He is the most responsible for the fact that crime and impunity reign, accused VMRO-DPMNE. It is obvious that the drug cartels either feel sufficiently protected by structures in the government to behave this brazenly, or else they don’t kill the police. In both cases, Spasovski is directly responsible, all the more so since none of the cases have been solved and Spasovski repeats like a parrot that the investigation is ongoing, but in fact the incidents are becoming more frequent and more dangerous. streets, shopping centers, catering facilities. Citizens are no longer safe. Everyone’s life is at risk. If Oliver Spasovski had any virtue, he would have resigned, or Kovacevski, if he was a real prime minister, would have dismissed him.