Yesterday, the citizens were once again disturbed and shaken by the mafia confrontations, which with Spasovski’s Ministry of Interior became more and more common. In broad daylight, in a shopping center in the center of Skopje, an armed assailant fired a gun and seriously injured two people.

The event takes place in a shopping center, where there are a large number of cameras, as well as a large number of passers-by who were in the immediate vicinity of the event, and the attacker has not yet been found and deprived of his freedom, Dragan Kovacki accused today. It is even more striking that the police led by Spasovski did not prevent the event, even though a few days earlier the murder of one of the injured persons was announced on social networks.