SDSM is rapidly preparing for elections. Although all sides point out that now is not the time for elections and that the only priority should be the health of the people, Zaev and his associates think only about elections. And not only do they think, but they are serious about organizing the elections immediately after the state of emergency is lifted.

Aside from the opinion of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the experts, the position of DUI, the citizens .. According to the official data, 84 patients have died from coronavirus so far, 19 of which died this last week alone.

The government is aware that it is losing the trust of the people and with the elections it wants to mitigate the fall and then try to form a government once again by bribing MPs.

But now things are different and it is unlikely that Zaev’s plan will succeed once again.

Why is it not time for elections

There are more reasons why now is not the time for elections. The most important thing is that the coronavirus will not just disappear and that there is a danger that there will be new patients before and during election day. Who can guarantee that the voters will not get infected on election day. Who will bear the responsibility for that, Zaev?

But the plan of the SDSM leader is different. He wants to take advantage of the fear that reigns among people, especially the elderly and retirees, so that they do not go to the polls at all. Low turnout, mostly composed of party loyalists and employees in the public administration on the directive of the government, is in favor only of SDSM.

These days we are witnessing that the Zaev family distributes food packages under the guise of humanitarian aid. We can only imagine what they will do before the elections in a situation when they will not be monitored.

There can be monitoring because in such a short time there can be no domestic and foreign observers who would monitor not only election day but also the entire pre-election period. There will be fear among the election boards, a large part composed of people employed in the administration but also in the healthcare sector.

And what is most important is the government’s humiliating treatment of the heroes in times of the coronavirus crisis – the doctors.

They are now on the frontline in defense of people’s health and Zaev wants to weaken their capacity instead of healing the active patients, and fight the newly infected, just because of the government’s plan to hold elections now.

