55 people were caught breaking curfew over the weekend, of which 45 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, Interior Minister Nake Culev posted on Facebook.

The curfew measure starting at 2 pm until 5 am the next day was in place over the weekend. Citizens are responsible, conscientious and aware. The general conclusion is that they respect measures on the restriction of movement, Culev’s post reads.

He notes that the Interior Ministry issued 63 isolation orders and 11 people signed self-isolation statements. 34 people were put in state quarantine.