Running away from elections for Zoran Zaev is an escape from facing responsibility, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday at a press conference, adding that this shows that Zaev is ready to put the country in captivity, only to try to save himself.

Zoran Zaev has one priority, and that is how to avoid responsibility for all the scandals and affairs incriminating him and his government, Mickoski said adding that it is clear that the intention of Zaev, who knows that he is losing the elections, is to try to postpone them and to avoid responsibility.

According to Mickoski, Zaev has two ways to achieve this goal.

The first is the unilateral adoption of the law on public prosecution that will establish full and increased control over the prosecution in order to avoid responsibility for any suspicion of crime and corruption after the defeat. And after becoming aware of the passing of this bad law following VMRO-DPMNE’s remarks and numerous expert public remarks that it hits the wall, he is now heading for the second option, an escape from elections to escape responsibility, Mickoski said.

That shows, he adds, that Zoran Zaev wants power not only to face justice and nothing more and nothing less.

Mickoski emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE is not against the law on public prosecution, but against a party law on public prosecution that will protect crime.