Any legal solution must be a product of consensus, but also in agreement with the expert public. Therefore, I propose that the law on public prosecution should come from experts and law professors who have experience in this matter and who were part of the public debate. To put professionalism above party interests, and VMRO-DPMNE will accept the law that they will propose without reservation and without hesitation, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday at a press conference because he believes that the law proposed by Zoran Zaev is unilateral and contrary to expert opinions, the Constitution and criminal matters.

Let the professors and experts involved in the public debate come up with a solution that VMRO-DPMNE will support it without reservations, and the government should support it as well, and together we will show that we are above party interest. Let’s behave mature and responsible, European-like. Let parties give experts a chance once, Mickoski said.

On behalf of that, VMRO-DPMNE proposes the formation of a team of top experts and law professors who will work on drafting the law, namely: