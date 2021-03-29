VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski announced that as early as tomorrow the Parliament will initiate the introduction of fingerprint devices in the next elections. SDSM and Zoran Zaev were trying to get out of this legal obligation, after several rounds of fraudulent elections in which SDSM and DUI party activists would engage in ballot stuffing. Results from electoral districts in largely Albanian parts of the country would show a spike in turnout in the last hour or two of voting that are physically impossible – polling places would often show that a person voted on average every 4 or 10 seconds – a clear sign of ballot stuffing.

It is good that we heard a statement of political will from the Government to discuss these technical issues. We also gave good suggestions regarding the census, so that it is a proper census and not just a census for Zaev and Ahmeti. Regarding the fingerprint terminals, I expect this issue to be included in the Parliament agenda tomorrow or teh day after. Talks are on-going on this technical issue, there are some difficulties, but we will find a solution, Misajlovski said in a Sitel TV interview.

One issue where no movement was announced to the public is the VMRO demand for early general elections along with the October municipal elections. Misajlovski said that the party remains committed to this demand, but that the meeting held between party leaders Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski today was focused on fighting the pandemic.