Kumanovo firefighters will remain on patrol near the city courthouse, where a strong fire erupted in the basement offices, where the archives as well as the ammunition of the court police is kept. The fire caused suspicions of arson, and local media are speculating which important court case had to “go missing”.

Firefighters fear that the fire could re-ignite as the basement offices were filled with documents and papers. No injuries were reported in the fire, but the archives are likely to be completely destroyed.