The first 250 fingerprint devices, that will be used at the October local elections, are about to arrive in Macedonia. Aleksandar Dastevski from the State Electoral Commission said that the devices are being delivered by the Dermalog company from Germany.

Using fingerprint devices is a key demand from the opposition, which points to the long track record of irregularities in the previous elections and in the 2018 name change referendum. Mass ballot stuffing, especially in the rural, mainly ethnic Albanian areas, raised doubts about the veracity of the referendum results and several election rounds.