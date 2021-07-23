Bulgarian Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev asked Macedonia to amend its Constitution and list the Bulgarians as one of the minority groups living here.

According to Stoev, that is one way for Macedonia to appease Bulgaria and secure the opening of EU accession talks. Stoev also chastised the Zaev regime for not appointing an ambassador to Sofia, saying that the Macedonian authorities can summon the Bulgarian ambassador in 10 minutes when they need to.

Stoev is in the caretaker Government, which should be replaced by a political administration – if several protest parties elected to the Bulgarian Parliament are able to cobble together a coalition.