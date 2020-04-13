Four more patients died of coronavirus Macedonia 13.04.2020 / 12:51 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Four people positive for the coronavirus have died at the Skopje-based Infectious Disease Clinic, Fokus has learned. According to previous statistics, the highest number of deaths was registered in Kumanovo, and the total death toll reached 38. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin top 1coronavirus Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Health 13.04.2020 Prilep new coronavirus hot spot, Osmani, Sekerinska, Sugareski to meet members of the city’s crisis management center World 13.04.2020 China’s new coronavirus cases climb to six-week high Macedonia 13.04.2020 Oncology Clinic employee infected with coronavirus Macedonia News Filipce: Screening will be performed in the area of Debar where there are no new Covid-19 cases and immunity is evolving “Stop Corona” app launched Help must be provided to Prilep, now is not the time for politics but for saving lives Two patients from Skopje, one from Veles and one from Prilep died, 26 new cases registered and 3 recovered from Covid-19 Nationwide lockdown likely to be extended during upcoming Easter holiday 134 people detained during curfew over the weekend VMRO DPMNE: Farmers fear excise duties hike, employees lose their jobs, medical staff lacks equipment Reis Rexhepi’s son is the inspector who live streamed video on Facebook during curfew .
