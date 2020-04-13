The Ministry of Health informs that 4 patients died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases; a patient from Skopje (79 years old), a patient from Veles (58 years old), a patient from Prilep (67 years old) and another patient from Skopje (63 years old).

Thus, the number of Covid-19 deaths in Macedonia rose to 38, and 44 patients recovered.

Today in Stip, 3 Covid-19 patients recovered, who had mild symptoms and were treated at home.

26 new Covid-19 cases have been registered over the past 24 hours. 4 were registered in Skopje, 11 in Kumanovo, 3 in Prilep, 4 in Tetovo, 2 in Veles, 1 in Kocani and 1 in Probistip.