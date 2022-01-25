Parts of Macedonia won’t see temperatures over 0 today, as a cold snap enveloped the country.

The Mavrovo ski resort and the mountainous city of Berovo saw overnight temperatures of below 20 degrees. Traditionally warmer places like Gevgelija and Dojran were also well below zero during the night, down to -6 and -4 degrees.

The highs today are forecast to reach between -3 and 6 degrees. The capital Skopje will see a top temperature of 1 degrees.

Slightly warmer weather is expected over the coming days, and forecasters expect the rest of the week to remain mostly clear.