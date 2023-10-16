The Federal Republic of Germany stands as a partner country dedicated to supporting Macedonia in its journey towards full EU membership. This support is evident through their commitment to reforms and developmental progress. The Berlin Process, an intergovernmental initiative aimed at expediting Euro-integration, serves as a clear testament to Germany’s backing, as stated by Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi during a meeting with the German Ambassador to North Macedonia, Petra Drexler.

According to a press release from the Finance Ministry, the strong economic ties and faith in the government’s policies are further exemplified by substantial German investments within the nation. Minister Besimi highlighted that Germany is Macedonia’s most significant trading partner, accounting for approximately 25 percent of the total trade, with continuous growth. In the first seven months of the year, the bilateral trade exchange reached EUR 2.9 billion, with EUR 2.23 billion in goods exported to Germany. Notably, Minister Besimi emphasized the positive impact of German direct investments, amounting to EUR 561 million over the course of a decade, on the domestic economy.

The Finance Ministry emphasized Germany’s support for various projects implemented at both central and local levels, with particular emphasis on the energy sector. According to the press release, these investments have played a crucial role in addressing the ongoing energy crisis.

The meeting underscored the importance of continuing and intensifying cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, which will in turn contribute to Macedonia’s progress in approaching the EU. The press release emphasized Macedonia’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing this goal and taking all necessary steps to turn it into a reality.